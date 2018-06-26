SGX turns up heat on dual-class rivalry with HK

The city-state’s plan to introduce weighted voting rights has been a long time in the making, but the rules are only effective now.The move is part of the Singapore bourse’s efforts to attract technology-centric issuers, it said in a Tuesday statement. The SGX cited exchanges in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.