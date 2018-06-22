UBS builds out Lat Am DCM with DB hire

Matthew Dukes will join the Swiss bank shortly as executive director, having left his position at Deutsche Bank this week, GlobalCapital understands.At UBS, Dukes will be working for his former boss, Carlos Mendoza, who left the Deutsche to become UBS’s head of Lat Am DCM in mid-2016. ...
