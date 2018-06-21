Watermark
Srpska set to price but may not reach €200m

Republika Srpska, an autonomous entity in Bosnia and Herzegovina, was set to issue a five year eurobond at 4.75% on Friday, but those on the deal were not certain of reaching the maximum €200m size.

  • By Jasper Cox
  • 01:30 PM

“We are not 100% happy but we are OK with how the deal is looking,” said a source working on the deal.

The bond is set to be priced on Friday at a size between €150m and €200m with a coupon of 4.75%, from initial price guidance ...

