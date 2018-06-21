Poland’s domestic bond market has some catching up to do

“By almost any metric, the Polish corporate bond market is behind developed markets in Europe or comparable emerging markets in Europe,” the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) commented in 2016.

For the largest economy in central and eastern Europe (CEE), this was quite an indictment, especially as it came seven years after the Warsaw Stock Exchange launched its trading platform for non-treasury debt, Catalyst. Miroslaw Dudzinski, regional head for CEE Corporates at Fitch Ratings in Warsaw, says that, alongside the impact of the global financial crisis on bank lending, Catalyst helped to breathe some life into the local corporate bond market.

“Catalyst played an important role in demonstrating to CFOs and treasurers that there was more to funding decisions than the cost,” he says.

Even since 2016, however, the progress made by the non-government portion of the zloty debt market has been glacial. The total outstanding had edged forward by less than 2%, from Z158.4bn ($43.6bn) at the end of 2016 to Z161.6bn by the end of the first quarter of 2018. Of this total, corporate bonds accounted for Z70bn.

Warsaw-based bankers say that these numbers are the most reliable available in Poland’s under-researched bond market. Fitch Polska has been compiling them regularly since 1997.

However, local bankers say that even Fitch’s monthly reports should be interpreted with caution, given that many of the issues they monitor are effectively loans dressed up as bonds.

Many other deals, such as some of the larger utility issues, are placed entirely with single bank investors, making them highly illiquid.

The underdevelopment of Poland’s domestic debt market is disappointing, given that current macroeconomic and technical indicators should appeal to overseas investors, as well as local ones. “The local environment is still bonds-friendly, with strong economic growth counterbalanced by subdued inflation and low primary issuance,” says Arkadiusz Trzciolek, fixed income strategist at PKO BP in Warsaw.

There are few, if any, meaningful internal threats to this benign environment on the horizon. The ratings agencies (notably Standard & Poor’s) have recently turned increasingly constructive about Poland’s credit profile, while many analysts have revised their forecasts for economic growth to the upside, without an accompanying rise in inflation. “The most important takeaway is that there are no inflationary signs in the economy,” noted Société Générale, after the most recent update from the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Trzciolek says international investors remain broadly supportive of the local state treasury market. “Foreign investors cut their holdings by just over Z5bn in April, but that was mainly due to the deterioration in sentiment towards emerging markets driven by rising oil prices and the stronger dollar,” he says. “But in general, international investors’ holdings of Polish government bonds have been very stable, at about 32% of the total.”

Vanishingly few overseas investors, however, are yet prepared to use zloty-denominated corporate debt. “Documentation standards in Poland are not consistent enough and still very different from the international market,” says Maciej Tarnawski, head of global debt financing at Bank Zachodni WBK (Santander Group) in Warsaw. “They are still generally based on a mixture of bond and loan documentation, which can be confusing to foreign investors.”

This documentation can also be prohibitively expensive for non-resident investors to untangle. “International investors have told me that any returns they could earn in the zloty corporate market would probably be wiped out by the costs of the lawyers and translators they would have to hire in order to understand the documentation,” says Dudzinski.





Patchy supply

While there have been sporadic benchmark issues from well-regarded entities, such as insurance company PZU, which last year printed the largest subordinated issue ever in the zloty market, supply is patchy.

“Today there is very little supply from manufacturing companies. As well as being suspicious of leverage, these companies can still depend on a very strong and liquid banking sector to satisfy virtually all their funding needs,” says Dudzinski.

There have been other constraints to the growth of the corporate bond market, he adds. These include the reluctance of companies to gain ratings, the scarcity of long-dated issuance, and an opaque pricing structure in which most issues are floating-rate notes, with the margin over three or six-month Wibor seldom disclosed.

As to domestic demand, uncertainty over Getback, the Polish debt collector whose bonds have lost over half their value, is said to have unnerved 30,000 retail investors who held its bonds, according to the local press.

Nevertheless, Dudzinski is optimistic about the long-term prospects for the corporate bond market. “If the government promotes the market by introducing standardised documentation, and if we see more ratings and the adoption of transparent, fixed-rate coupons, we may be able to close the gap on markets such as the Czech Republic,” he says.