RBC makes triumphant covered return After an absence of more than two years, Royal Bank of Canada this week issued its first covered bond in euros, attracting a comfortably oversubscribed order book for a €1.5bn deal which was priced with a skinny new issue concession.

RBC opened order books for a five year euro covered bond on Thursday with initial guidance of 6bp area over mid-swaps, and priced the deal at 2bp over. The order book was quick to grow with demand exceeding €1bn after one hour and reaching a peak at €2.6bn about ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. The order book was quick to grow with demand exceeding €1bn after one hour and reaching a peak at €2.6bn about ...