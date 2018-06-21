Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Canadian banks line up after CIBC revives dollar covereds

Canadian Imperial bank of Commerce this week issued the first dollar covered bond in 144A format this year. The funding, which was much cheaper than the cost of raising a similar deal in dollar senior format, could well unleash a slew of supply, mostly from Canadian banks but also potentially from European names.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 05:00 PM

CIBC attracted $3bn orders for its $1.75bn 3.15% June 2021, which was priced at 30bp over mid-swaps from low 30bp area initially on Wednesday via joint leads CIBCCitiHSBCRBC, and UBS.

Despite some dispute over the precise fair value level, a rival banker thought that the deal represented an impressive — if late— ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 8,539.81 48 5.68%
2 UniCredit 8,310.71 49 5.53%
3 LBBW 7,986.15 46 5.31%
4 Natixis 7,841.57 37 5.22%
5 Credit Suisse 7,360.16 38 4.90%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 52,355.80 185 6.78%
2 JPMorgan 50,673.66 201 6.57%
3 Citi 46,973.99 239 6.09%
4 Goldman Sachs 43,227.47 325 5.60%
5 Morgan Stanley 41,812.90 219 5.42%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 43,004.00 155 11.17%
2 JPMorgan 42,312.21 144 10.99%
3 Citi 38,799.49 190 10.08%
4 Goldman Sachs 35,233.41 291 9.15%
5 Morgan Stanley 32,672.22 174 8.49%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 6,263.92 23 8.06%
2 UniCredit 5,364.43 20 6.90%
3 LBBW 4,811.97 20 6.19%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,208.56 18 5.42%
5 Deutsche Bank 4,163.44 13 5.36%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 4,729.28 11 12.78%
2 UBS 3,374.07 13 9.12%
3 BNP Paribas 2,704.23 11 7.31%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 2,458.47 6 6.64%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,263.58 10 6.12%