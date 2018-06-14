KDB gets size and price in choppy market

AA2/AA/AA rated KDB priced its Rmb1.75bn three year CNH bond at a yield of 4.6%, following guidance at 4.6% (the number). The reoffer price was fixed at par by bookrunners ANZ and HSBC.KDB’s bond will be listed on both the Taipei Exchange and Singapore Exchange. Capital Securities ...
