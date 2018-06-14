UK market integrity trumps Russian capital, says MP Despite worries that Russian investors are pulling away from London as the UK looks to pressure allies of the country's president Vladimir Putin, Tom Tugendhat, the chairman of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, has stressed to GlobalCapital that preserving the rule of law in the UK and making sure markets are “clean and honest” is more important than attracting Russian capital to London.

Tugendhat's committee has attempted to increase pressure on Russia and Russian money operating in the UK since poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in the UK town of Salisbury in early March. Following a number of hearings and interviews the Foreign Affairs Select Committee produced a report entitled "Moscow's ...