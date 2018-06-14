L&G and Heathrow team up for PP and pension deal

The deal, announced on Thursday, has two legs. In one, L&G invests in a bespoke, 40 year bond, which is index-linked, but with the inflation index switching from the retail price index to the consumer price index.In a statement, L&G said this provided "a valuable asset for Legal ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.