L&G and Heathrow team up for PP and pension deal

Legal & General has announced a £325m buy-in to Heathrow’s pension scheme, while simultaneously lending £160m to the London airport company through a private placement note.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 03:30 PM

The deal, announced on Thursday, has two legs. In one, L&G invests in a bespoke, 40 year bond, which is index-linked, but with the inflation index switching from the retail price index to the consumer price index.

In a statement, L&G said this provided "a valuable asset for Legal ...

