Wuzhou lifts trading halt on shares and bonds, admits default

Chinese property developer and trade centre operator Wuzhou repeatedly made headlines recently, but for the wrong reasons.Its shares saw a dramatic drop on May 25, from HK$0.45 to HK$0.07 within a couple of hours, before trading was suspended. Trading in its $300m 13.75% 2018 bond, due in ...
