Will Ecobank thaw CEEMEA bond market freeze? Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, a pan-African banking group, is the only CEEMEA issuer to have publicly progressed with bond plans this week, setting the roadshow for its debut dollar bond. A syndicate official on the deal said that lead managers are confident of demand, but a rival questioned whether a single-B rated sub-Saharan issuer could reopen the market.

