Watermark
Go to Asia edition

First green loan in US as utility CMS gets metrics-linked revolver

The margins paid by Michigan utility CMS Energy on two revolving credit facilities totalling $1.4bn will, for the first time, be linked to its sustainability goals, as a result of amendments signed on June 5.

  • By Richard Metcalf
  • 02:30 PM

Loans that offer adjusted margins based on the issuer hitting environmental or sustainability targets are a fast-growing product in Europe, but these are the first for a US borrower, according to an announcement from CMS. 

Its environmental targets include eliminating coal from its fuel mix, reducing carbon emissions by ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Green Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,752.83 16 8.73%
2 BNP Paribas 3,374.16 16 6.20%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 3,226.16 20 5.92%
4 HSBC 3,031.49 20 5.57%
5 Citi 2,733.11 13 5.02%