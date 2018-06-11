FCA warns banks on offering crypto services

In a letter to CEOs, the FCA offered guidance on three broad areas of cryptocurrency services offered by some banks, including trading services, advisory services for initial coin offerings (ICOs), and conversion services for cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. ICOs are a form of capital raising that involves issuing ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.