FCA warns banks on offering crypto services

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on Monday telegraphed worries about cryptocurrency crime, advising banks on how they could properly scrutinise clients involved in the nascent sector.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 11 Jun 2018
In a letter to CEOs, the FCA offered guidance on three broad areas of cryptocurrency services offered by some banks, including trading services, advisory services for initial coin offerings (ICOs), and conversion services for cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. ICOs are a form of capital raising that involves issuing ...

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 178,857.65 700 7.93%
2 JPMorgan 170,653.94 737 7.57%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 163,534.39 545 7.25%
4 Barclays 141,044.03 495 6.25%
5 HSBC 124,359.86 583 5.51%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,211.70 40 9.10%
2 Citi 18,969.25 48 5.91%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 17,761.34 59 5.53%
4 Deutsche Bank 16,323.11 52 5.09%
5 BNP Paribas 16,266.69 74 5.07%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 8,186.80 34 9.25%
2 JPMorgan 7,977.21 33 9.01%
3 Citi 6,638.04 36 7.50%
4 UBS 6,337.99 19 7.16%
5 Morgan Stanley 4,613.76 32 5.21%