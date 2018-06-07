CAF battles through volatility for second euro of the year

Aa3/AA-/AA- rated CAF sold €500m of five year notes on Wednesday, following a €1bn seven year deal in February. According to Dealogic, it is the first time the issuer has sold two euro benchmarks in the same year.
