Watermark
Go to Asia edition

CAF battles through volatility for second euro of the year

South American development bank CAF took the unusual step of issuing in euros just four months since its last outing in the currency, after eying an opportunity in a favourable basis swap.

  • By Oliver West
  • 08:15 PM

Aa3/AA-/AA- rated CAF sold €500m of five year notes on Wednesday, following a €1bn seven year deal in February. According to Dealogic, it is the first time the issuer has sold two euro benchmarks in the same year. 

Pricing was the main driver of the deal, said the development ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 12,417.34 15 11.21%
2 JPMorgan 10,583.00 15 9.55%
3 Citi 9,634.73 16 8.69%
4 NatWest Markets 8,487.83 7 7.66%
5 HSBC 7,587.14 11 6.85%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 27,386.38 68 12.26%
2 HSBC 21,648.10 45 9.69%
3 JPMorgan 18,703.30 46 8.37%
4 Deutsche Bank 17,229.87 24 7.71%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,561.62 48 6.96%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 23,360.54 46 8.75%
2 Barclays 21,287.26 35 7.98%
3 UniCredit 17,856.71 47 6.69%
4 HSBC 17,348.38 60 6.50%
5 BNP Paribas 16,479.02 31 6.18%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 49,874.24 234 7.45%
2 Citi 49,018.07 168 7.33%
3 HSBC 44,735.59 160 6.69%
4 Barclays 40,466.60 125 6.05%
5 Deutsche Bank 35,126.62 94 5.25%