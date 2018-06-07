People news in brief: June 7, 2018

UBS has appointed Kevin Cui and Terry Schmassmann as co-heads of Asia DCM syndicate, effective immediately, according to an internal memo seen by GlobalCapital Asia.Both Cui and Schmassmann were already working in the DCM syndicate team at the Swiss bank's Hong Kong office. They will continue to ...
