Vinpearl bags $325m in maiden Vietnam EB

Bookrunners Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank launched the five year put three transaction at an initial size of $275m, using shares of Vingroup, the conglomerate that spun off its real estate arm Vinhomes in a D30.7tr ($1.4bn) initial equity offering last month, as the underlying.The deal ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.