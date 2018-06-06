Watermark
FTSE Russell eyes Q3 for CGB inclusion survey

FTSE Russell is preparing to kick off the consultation on including Chinese government bonds in the World Government Bond Index (WGBI) this year, GlobalRMB understands.

  • By Noah Sin
  • 06 Jun 2018

GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 China Merchants Securities Co 19.41
2 CITIC Securities 14.83
3 Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) 13.48
3 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 13.48
5 China CITIC Bank Corp 12.13

Panda Bond Database

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 29-May-18 CITIC Pacific China 1,000
2 24-May-18 Beijing Enterprises Water Group China 3,000
3 24-May-18 Trafigura Singapore 500
4 09-May-18 Daimler Germany 5,000
5 26-Apr-18 Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings Hong Kong 1,500

Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners

Rank Bookrunner Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 Standard Chartered Bank 36.83
2 HSBC 14.94
3 Bank of Taiwan 4.77
3 Cathay United Bank 4.77
5 Societe Generale Securities Services 4.13

Latest Offshore RMB Bonds

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 23-May-18 QNB Finance Qatar 600
2 16-May-18 First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC United Arab Emirates 1,100
3 04-May-18 Busan Bank South Korea 500
4 27-Apr-18 Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) Honduras 2,000
5 24-Apr-18 CAR Inc China 350