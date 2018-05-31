Italian crisis reaffirms importance of ISDA basis The spread volatility seen in recent days brings back memories of the 2010-2012 eurozone debt crisis. Whether they are fond recollections or not — many investors are no doubt scarred by the experience — in such febrile times observers from all asset classes reach for the CDS toolbox to try to gauge sovereign credit risk.

Gavan Nolan, IHS Markit Since the first eurozone crisis, however, there has been a significant change in how the CDS market operates. The ISDA 2014 definitions were introduced, and the resulting bifurcation in activity on sovereigns — as well as banks — means that spreads are quoted on ...