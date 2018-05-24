Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Deutsche unveils deep cuts to equities, but corporate finance spared — for now

Ahead of its AGM on Thursday in Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank announced it had finished the review of its equities business, and planned to cut headcount and prime finance leverage by a quarter — as part of package of cuts that will see more than 7,000 jobs lost at the bank.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 24 May 2018

Chief executive Christian Sewing pointed to more than 600 people in the corporate and investment bank than Deutsche had “separated from” in the seven weeks he has been in the job, highlighting the bank’s closure of its Houston office, and the previously announced cuts to US rates.

The ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 165,175.88 645 7.88%
2 JPMorgan 156,487.83 676 7.46%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 152,294.90 499 7.26%
4 Barclays 132,291.23 454 6.31%
5 HSBC 113,665.79 526 5.42%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 25,941.92 30 9.52%
2 Citi 16,837.08 38 6.18%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 15,661.30 47 5.75%
4 Deutsche Bank 14,193.64 44 5.21%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 13,028.84 31 4.78%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 6,961.44 31 9.19%
2 JPMorgan 6,815.38 29 8.99%
3 UBS 5,503.59 15 7.26%
4 Citi 5,145.98 30 6.79%
5 Deutsche Bank 4,303.27 25 5.68%