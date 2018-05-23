Watermark
EC told to tread slowly on complex green Taxonomy

The European Commission will adopt its first Sustainable Finance Package on Thursday — draft laws that will begin to implement its strategy in this area. The proposals have been changed at the request of an internal EC committee, to make them more workable, especially when it comes to the planned Taxonomy of green and sustainable activities.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 23 May 2018

The Taxonomy is a centrepiece of the Sustainable Finance Action Plan put forward by the EC in March, as a result of advice from the High Level Expert Group on Sustainable Finance (HLEG), which reported in January.

It is an idea cherished in particular by the European Investment ...

