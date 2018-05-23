EC told to tread slowly on complex green Taxonomy

The Taxonomy is a centrepiece of the Sustainable Finance Action Plan put forward by the EC in March, as a result of advice from the High Level Expert Group on Sustainable Finance (HLEG), which reported in January.It is an idea cherished in particular by the European Investment ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.