Bertelsmann pulls plug as annual spring foray is postponed

Bertelsmann sold a pair of hybrid bonds in April 2015, €600m of 10 year senior notes in April 2016 and €500m of four year bonds in May 2017. A year to the day later, leads Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley announced a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.