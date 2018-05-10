Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Bertelsmann pulls plug as annual spring foray is postponed

German media company Bertelsmann pulled a €500m seven year corporate bond issue on Thursday, just hours after launching the deal alongside two other seven year deals.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 02:45 PM
Bertelsmann sold a pair of hybrid bonds in April 2015, €600m of 10 year senior notes in April 2016 and €500m of four year bonds in May 2017. A year to the day later, leads Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley announced a ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 55,714.37 262 6.42%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 51,106.63 244 5.89%
3 Citi 44,399.13 253 5.12%
4 Goldman Sachs 41,412.63 153 4.78%
5 Barclays 39,464.02 156 4.55%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 13,177.03 57 8.98%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 11,326.51 47 7.72%
3 Deutsche Bank 9,931.66 45 6.77%
4 Goldman Sachs 9,799.92 24 6.68%
5 HSBC 8,584.71 48 5.85%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 2,790.45 32 7.92%
2 JPMorgan 2,667.48 29 7.57%
3 Credit Suisse 2,223.36 21 6.31%
4 Goldman Sachs 2,130.55 21 6.05%
5 Deutsche Bank 1,993.88 21 5.66%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 11,235.38 85 9.95%
2 Citi 8,483.14 69 7.51%
3 Barclays 7,820.90 54 6.93%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 7,293.56 68 6.46%
5 Goldman Sachs 7,046.27 58 6.24%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 12,246.31 53 6.16%
2 Citi 11,724.04 48 5.90%
3 JPMorgan 11,611.56 43 5.84%
4 Goldman Sachs 11,250.97 27 5.66%
5 Deutsche Bank 11,180.50 48 5.62%