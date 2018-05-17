HSBC China finds success with Rmb3bn bond sale

Haitong Securities, lead underwriter and bookrunner, along with joint lead underwriters Bank of Communications and Guotai Junan Securities, began marketing the deal in the 4%-5% area at 9am local time on Tuesday morning, before pricing it at 4.74% later that day.The issuer could have cut itself a slightly ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.