Cha-ching! Investors grab NagaCorp bond

NagaCorp’s transaction began with a generous price guidance on Monday morning, following two weeks of investor meetings. Bookrunners Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley launched the three non call two year deal at the 9.75% area, reflecting investor concerns about a debut name from Cambodia.The 144A/Reg ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.