Thailand’s DIF seals $1.7bn placement at top end

The trade comprised 3.8bn new units, which were on offer at Bt13.6-Bt13.9 apiece, giving DIF a potential take of Bt52.1bn-Bt53.2bn. A five-strong syndicate kicked off bookbuilding for the deal on May 2, and took orders until May 11.A large turnout from retail and institutional investors meant books ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.