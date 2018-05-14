Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ADB revs up for rare trip to euros

Two mandates hit screens on Monday for supranational euro benchmarks. The Asian Development Bank (ADB), encouraged by a favourable basis swap, is set to make a rare appearance in the currency, coming to market alongside the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 14 May 2018


The euro/dollar basis swap has moved more in favour of euro issuance, encouraging ADB — typically a dollar borrower — to venture into the currency.

The supranational has picked BNP ParibasCitiCrédit Agricole and Goldman Sachs to run the books for a five year global. The deal will be ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 10,381.54 13 11.10%
2 JPMorgan 10,114.01 13 10.81%
3 Citi 9,037.14 14 9.66%
4 HSBC 7,587.14 11 8.11%
5 NatWest Markets 6,826.39 6 7.30%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 26,756.62 62 12.69%
2 HSBC 19,890.51 42 9.44%
3 JPMorgan 17,242.26 40 8.18%
4 Deutsche Bank 16,761.00 22 7.95%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,542.62 47 7.37%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 20,655.27 37 9.01%
2 Barclays 18,911.32 28 8.25%
3 HSBC 16,456.98 50 7.18%
4 BNP Paribas 14,874.19 26 6.49%
5 NatWest Markets 13,451.59 14 5.87%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 45,911.73 151 7.77%
2 JPMorgan 45,308.15 206 7.67%
3 HSBC 41,546.72 141 7.03%
4 Barclays 33,466.87 104 5.66%
5 Deutsche Bank 31,197.26 87 5.28%