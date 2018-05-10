People and markets news in brief, May 10, 2018

The Japanese bank submitted the application on Tuesday. It is seeking a majority shareholding of 51% in the JV, according to local media reports, which cited a Q&A session with a CSRC spokesperson on Tuesday.Nomura’s JV will initially focus on wealth management, before expanding to wholesale and ...
