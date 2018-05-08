Watermark
Nelson sets course for London

Standard Chartered managing director and head of Africa DCM James Nelson is returning to London after two years in Dubai.

  • By Francesca Young
  • 08 May 2018

He continues in the same role, and starts in London on May 15.

He became head of Africa DCM at Standard Chartered in 2014, having previously worked on emerging markets syndicate.

The Africa business is a strength for Standard Chartered. 

The bank is second in the Dealogic league ...

