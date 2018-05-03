Watermark
Go to Asia edition

World Bank launches tech fund with Credit Suisse

The World Bank has launched a fund intended to harness disruptive technologies to promote development in the developing world.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 05:15 PM

The fund will seek contributions from donors and provide funding for both existing and new World Bank projects with a “disruptive technology component”. Blockchain, 3D printing and the internet of things were highlighted as potential areas of investment.

Credit Suisse has partnered with World Bank to run ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 10,381.54 13 11.10%
2 JPMorgan 10,114.01 13 10.81%
3 Citi 9,037.14 14 9.66%
4 HSBC 7,587.14 11 8.11%
5 NatWest Markets 6,826.39 6 7.30%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 26,139.07 58 12.79%
2 HSBC 19,790.42 41 9.68%
3 JPMorgan 16,706.47 37 8.18%
4 Deutsche Bank 15,761.17 21 7.71%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,692.17 42 7.19%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 20,445.19 36 8.94%
2 Barclays 18,911.32 28 8.27%
3 HSBC 16,371.81 48 7.16%
4 BNP Paribas 14,874.19 26 6.50%
5 NatWest Markets 13,451.59 14 5.88%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 45,247.49 146 7.89%
2 JPMorgan 44,292.04 200 7.73%
3 HSBC 41,435.00 137 7.23%
4 Barclays 33,171.31 97 5.79%
5 Deutsche Bank 30,297.39 84 5.29%