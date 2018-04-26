Puma Energy wraps up bigger $1.37bn loan

The midstream and downstream energy company started its deal at $1.12bn, but pushed it to $1.37bn due to strong demand. The fundraising had a $250m accordion option to bump up the size.The facility received $1.6bn of commitments from 48 banks across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.