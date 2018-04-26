Thai Exim prepares dollar market return

HSBC, Mizuho and Standard Chartered will lead the Reg S deal as bookrunners and lead managers. Fixed income investor meetings will take place in Hong Kong on Thursday, Singapore on Friday and London the following Tuesday.The tenor and size of the transaction have not yet been ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.