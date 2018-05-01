CurveGlobal plays long game with its Sonia futures Interest rate derivatives platform CurveGlobal launched futures based on the sterling overnight average, a designated successor to Libor, on Monday. The chief executive of the platform, Andy Ross, told GlobalCapital that he expected the new product to “develop over time”, and that the platform would not release any other Sonia futures until liquidity improved sufficiently.

{{errorMessage}} More like this — Something lighter