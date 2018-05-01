Watermark
CurveGlobal plays long game with its Sonia futures

Interest rate derivatives platform CurveGlobal launched futures based on the sterling overnight average, a designated successor to Libor, on Monday. The chief executive of the platform, Andy Ross, told GlobalCapital that he expected the new product to “develop over time”, and that the platform would not release any other Sonia futures until liquidity improved sufficiently.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 01 May 2018
CurveGlobal is owned by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) and seven big investment banks, as well as the Chicago Board Options Exchange. LSE has a minority stake in the platform, but the biggest individual equity share. GlobalCapital understands that a handful ...

