SK Lubricants pulls $1.5bn IPO on valuation hurdles

No shares had been allocated to institutional investors and no offer was made to retail investors, meaning there is no issue with investor protection.Citi and Credit Suisse had been leading the IPO, which kicked off on April 16. The roadshow was set to wrap up this week, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.