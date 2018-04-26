Senior perp reappears in Asia with MCC

Asia hasn’t seen a senior perpetual deal since government-owned Tewoo Group and China Minmetals Corp priced their respective perp non-call three year bonds in early March. Since then, the US Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates by 25bp, and the market backdrop has been more volatile.“Perps ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.