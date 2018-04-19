Students win prize for innovative typhoon resilience finance

How can infrastructure and societies be made more resilient to ever-worsening weather, when the defences required are costly and often produce no income?
The winning team have suggested part of an answer by designing a plan to help farmers in southeast Asia protect their homes against typhoons.It ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.