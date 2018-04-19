It's time for a dollar covered bond resurgence

The capacity of the dollar market to move from famine to feast was highlighted in 2012 when as many as 12 deals were issued over the first four months of the year — eight of which were seen in March alone. This time last year eight benchmark dollar ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.