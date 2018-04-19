Watermark
NIB ‘prices tight’ with SRI bond in euro ‘sweet spot’

The Nordic Investment Bank paid 'flat to 1bp' of new issue premium on Tuesday as it brought an environmental bond in in the seven year area — which bankers are calling the 'sweet spot' of the euro curve.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 04:45 PM

Leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Crédit Agricole and Nordea priced the no-grow €500m November 2025 Reg S only at 24bp through mid-swaps, a spread fixed when books were over €850m (including €50m of lead manager interest) at 10.45am.

The final volume was not available by ...

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 10,381.54 13 11.10%
2 JPMorgan 10,114.01 13 10.81%
3 Citi 9,037.14 14 9.66%
4 HSBC 7,587.14 11 8.11%
5 NatWest Markets 6,826.39 6 7.30%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 26,051.28 56 12.96%
2 HSBC 19,540.53 40 9.72%
3 JPMorgan 16,456.57 36 8.19%
4 Deutsche Bank 15,761.17 21 7.84%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,209.83 40 7.07%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 20,357.89 34 9.09%
2 Barclays 18,911.32 28 8.44%
3 HSBC 15,789.88 47 7.05%
4 BNP Paribas 14,874.19 26 6.64%
5 NatWest Markets 13,451.59 14 6.00%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 44,908.18 139 8.05%
2 JPMorgan 43,790.91 192 7.85%
3 HSBC 40,385.85 133 7.24%
4 Barclays 32,837.80 95 5.88%
5 Deutsche Bank 30,222.31 83 5.42%