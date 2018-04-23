Watermark
Go to Asia edition

EFSF looks long despite euro investor focus on shorter tenors

The European Financial Stability Facility has opted to add liquidity to the long end of its curve during its funding window this week, hiring banks on Monday to reopen one of its longest dated issues.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 23 Apr 2018
HSBC, LBBW and Morgan Stanley will run a tap of the EFSF’s €3bn May 2047s on Tuesday. Bankers last week suggested that the issuer may be tempted to look to the very long end of the curve — even though most euro demand is at ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 10,381.54 13 11.25%
2 JPMorgan 10,114.01 13 10.96%
3 Citi 9,037.14 14 9.79%
4 HSBC 7,587.14 11 8.22%
5 NatWest Markets 6,826.39 6 7.40%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 26,051.28 56 12.96%
2 HSBC 19,540.53 40 9.72%
3 JPMorgan 16,456.57 36 8.19%
4 Deutsche Bank 15,761.17 21 7.84%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,209.83 40 7.07%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 20,357.89 34 9.17%
2 Barclays 18,682.87 27 8.42%
3 HSBC 15,561.43 46 7.01%
4 BNP Paribas 14,769.79 25 6.65%
5 NatWest Markets 13,389.93 13 6.03%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 44,696.70 137 8.07%
2 JPMorgan 43,790.91 192 7.90%
3 HSBC 40,157.40 132 7.25%
4 Barclays 32,609.35 94 5.88%
5 Deutsche Bank 30,222.31 83 5.45%