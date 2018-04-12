Deutsche Bank names head of China ICG

Lee has been with the bank since 2003 and was most recently head of global markets for China, a position he will retain.
In his new job, Lee is responsible for the China-related institutional client base, both onshore and offshore, covering global markets products and services.He will ...
