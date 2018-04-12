Dong Yin closes oversubscribed $100m loan

Only China Orient AM’s relationship banks were invited to participate by sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner Taipei Fubon Bank.
The deal was oversubscribed, but discussions around exercising the greenshoe option are still ongoing. Allocations will be announced next week, added the sources.The asset management ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.