BNPP: Govvies, NCDs to remain foreign favourites in China
A new group of investors is set to arrive in China's bond market as index providers prepare to include Chinese bonds in their benchmarks. But these new entrants will likely follow the path set by institutional investors in China, sticking with government bonds and short-dated paper, according to BNP Paribas.
— {{article.datePublished}}
GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table
Rank
Arranger
Share % by Volume
1
China Merchants Securities Co
19.22
2
Agricultural Bank of China (ABC)
16.86
2
CITIC Securities
16.86
4
China CITIC Bank Corp
15.17
5
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
11.80
Panda Bond Database
Pricing Date
Issuer
Country
Size Rmb (m)
1
11-Apr-18
China Jinmao Holdings
China
3,000
2
04-Apr-18
China Resources Land
China
4,000
3
03-Apr-18
Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings
Hong Kong
4,000
4
28-Mar-18
Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings
Hong Kong
1,200
5
20-Mar-18
Republic of the Philippines
Philippines
1,460
Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners
Latest Offshore RMB Bonds
Pricing Date
Issuer
Country
Size Rmb (m)
1
27-Mar-18
Daimler International Finance
Germany
1,000
2
26-Mar-18
CAR Inc
China
400
3
19-Mar-18
Beijing Capital Polaris Investment
China
630
4
16-Mar-18
First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC
United Arab Emirates
900
5
14-Mar-18
Greenland Holding Group
China
1,500