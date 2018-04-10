Jefferies set to boost merchant banking war chest after beef sale Leucadia National Corporation, the holding company of Jefferies, has sold 48% of its beef business, all of its auto equity interest, and changed the name of the company to Jefferies Financial Group — a set of moves which ought to free the firm to take advantage of merchant banking opportunities, while giving investors a clearer business to focus on.

