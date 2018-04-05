Eurex rates swaps clearing swells with new programme

The programme, unveiled in October, offers governance rights and revenue share to Eurex Clearing’s 10 most active clearing members. The scheme had won support from 25 banks by February, with bulge bracket firms such as Bank of America Merrill ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.