Investors see new issue spreads inching wider in levfin

“The problem with our markets is that we are looking at how volumes and spreads are behaving comparing to last year, and last year was exceptional,” said a leveraged finance fund manager in London. “We had the biggest issuance figures, and the lowest spreads in 2017. This won’t ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.