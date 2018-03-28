Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Five London boroughs team up to invest in direct lending

Five London boroughs are allocating a total of £250m of their pension funds' investments to private debt, in a move that could spark interest from other local authorities.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 05:00 PM

The boroughs of Ealing, Havering, Lambeth, Wandsworth and Merton have appointed Bfinance and JLT Employee Benefits to find a private debt investment manager. 

A request for proposals will to be sent to a long list of institutional investors at 5pm on Thursday. 

The criteria were given to GlobalCapital under ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 37,275.72 162 6.53%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 32,950.58 152 5.77%
3 Goldman Sachs 27,333.16 95 4.79%
4 Barclays 26,766.21 97 4.69%
5 Citi 26,666.81 163 4.67%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 8,504.82 35 9.25%
2 Goldman Sachs 7,329.00 14 7.98%
3 UniCredit 6,846.19 26 7.45%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 6,400.91 24 6.97%
5 Deutsche Bank 5,800.83 25 6.31%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 1,554.06 16 7.54%
2 Goldman Sachs 1,394.25 14 6.76%
3 Morgan Stanley 1,377.02 10 6.68%
4 JPMorgan 1,334.39 15 6.47%
5 Credit Suisse 1,196.75 13 5.80%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 7,509.28 58 9.59%
2 Citi 5,930.01 50 7.57%
3 Credit Suisse 5,447.96 39 6.96%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 5,291.55 49 6.76%
5 Barclays 5,019.50 35 6.41%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 8,032.59 30 6.35%
2 BNP Paribas 7,821.84 32 6.18%
3 Goldman Sachs 7,715.52 17 6.10%
4 JPMorgan 7,618.32 24 6.02%
5 Citi 7,385.87 33 5.84%