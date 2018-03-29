Watermark
CME-Nex deal could lead to 16% job cuts

US exchange operator CME's revised bid for Nex Group, the electronic trading and post-trade platform company, has been recommended unanimously by the boards of both firms. The offer is higher than expected at 1,000p, half in cash and half in shares.

  • By Costas Mourselas, Nell Mackenzie
  • 29 Mar 2018

Shareholders are offered 500p in cash and 0.0444 CME group shares for each share.

An analyst at Liberum, who had previously predicted a 900p offer from CME, thought the 1,000p price was “clearly aiming to deter any competitive threat”.

Nex’s share price jumped 9% to 982p on Wednesday, ...

