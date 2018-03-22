Hope, Beijing Huatu join bulging China education IPO pipeline

Hope Education is the second largest private higher education provider in China, in terms of students enrolled for regular higher education, as of December 31, 2017, according to a Frost & Sullivan report cited in a prospectus filed on Thursday.It owns and operates eight high schools, three ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.