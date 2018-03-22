Lat Am DCM turns creative despite softer tone

The region’s bond pipeline comprises two deals with at least some local currency component — a perpetual from a Brazilian corporate, and a senior bond from the holding company of a Colombian bank.
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.