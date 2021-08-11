All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Argentina

    EM LatAm
    Argentina appoints provincial debt coordinator as finance sec
    Oliver West, August 11, 2021
    With the bond market monitoring Argentina’s progress in negotiating a deal with the IMF, the country’s economy ministry has promoted from within to replace its outgoing finance secretary.
    EM LatAm
    Argentina’s Genneia launches green distressed exchange with CB permission
    Oliver West, August 04, 2021
    Power company Genneia has become the latest Argentine company to look to refinance bonds with an exchange considered distressed by rating agencies, as capital controls in the country limit corporate issuers’ access to hard currency. Unusually, the distressed exchange will result in the issuance of green bonds.
    EM LatAm
    Buenos Aires inches towards drawn out debt restructuring
    Oliver West, July 26, 2021
    The Province of Buenos Aires reached a debt restructuring agreement with some but not all of its bondholders last week, leaving observers pondering what was left to resolve a stalemate that has already lasted 15 months.
    EM LatAm
    Edenor bondholders seek engagement as Ad Hoc Group sparks interest
    Oliver West, July 23, 2021
    A group of bondholders seeking to block a consent solicitation from Argentine utility Edenor could grow in number amid the lack of engagement between the company and its creditors, sources close to the situation told GlobalCapital.
    EM LatAm
    Bondholders slam ‘brash’ Edenor amid attempt to dodge change of control clause
    Oliver West, July 20, 2021
    A group of bondholders has hired lawyers in an effort to block a proposed consent solicitation from Argentine utility Edenor that seeks to free the issuer of its obligation to repurchase its bonds after a change of control provision in the indenture was triggered.
    EM LatAm
    Chaco restructures after Buenos Aires delays again
    Oliver West, June 24, 2021
    The Argentine province of Chaco wrapped up a debt restructuring on Thursday after more than 90% of its bondholders agreed to push out the maturity and reduce the coupon of its $250m 2024s. But the Province of Buenos Aires continued to frustrate bondholders, who said negotiations have stalled more than a year after the country’s largest regional government defaulted.
    EM LatAm
    Mastellone clinches additional participation to seal distressed exchange
    Oliver West, June 23, 2021
    Argentine dairy company Mastellone Hermanos will push ahead with a distressed debt exchange after holders of an additional $3m of its 2021 bonds agreed to participate in the swap since last week’s early-bird deadline. The extra participation means the minimum take-up threshold for the offer has been reached.
    EM LatAm
    Argentina dodges Paris default but bonds still slide
    Oliver West, June 23, 2021
    Analysts said that Argentina’s deal to postpone $2bn of debt owed to the Paris Club was a credit positive, though it was not enough to halt another recent fall in the sovereign’s bond prices as the medium-term likelihood of a default remains high.
    EM LatAm
    Mastellone falls short on distressed exchange
    Oliver West, June 16, 2021
    Mastellone Hermanos, the largest dairy company in Argentina, has fallen short of getting the bondholder support it needs for its proposed distressed exchange offer. The borrower, which is dealing with the fallout from capital controls in its home country, needs the support of another 1.47% of its bondholders to proceed with the offer.
    EM LatAm
    Argentina doubts high despite Paris Club hopes
    Oliver West, May 20, 2021
    Official and multilateral lenders are taking a lenient stance on perennial defaulter Argentina but bond investors are increasingly sceptical whether the IMF programme that the sovereign says it wants will turn its fiscal position around. Markets are pricing in another default within a few years, despite a rebound in bonds this week, while eccentric policy decisions continue to frustrate bondholders.
    EM LatAm
    Argentina rallies on Paris Club hopes as PBA inches closer to agreement
    Oliver West, May 19, 2021
    Argentine sovereign bonds rallied for a third consecutive day on Tuesday amid expectations that the Paris Club group of official creditors will show leniency over a looming $2.4bn payment. But some in the market saw more value in the country's provincial bonds, and the Province of Buenos Aires hinted after the close that it is edging closer to agreement with its bondholders after more than a year in default.
    EM LatAm
    PBA restructuring drags on with yet another extension
    Oliver West, May 13, 2021
    The Province of Buenos Aires extended the participation of its restructuring offer for the 16th time this week, but bondholders denied the province's claim that they had requested the extension.
