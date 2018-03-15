Bandhan Bank to price $686m IPO at the top

Demand for the shares exceeded supply by 15 times overall, mostly on account of orders from institutional investors, according to stock exchange data. The qualified institutional buyer portion was 39 times covered.The shares, which were marketed at between Rp370 to Rp375 apiece, are expected to be ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.