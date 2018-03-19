GCL New Energy set for new $150m loan

The three year deal offers participants a relatively high margin of 500bp over three month Libor. It amortises for an average life of 2.5 years, said the sources. Bankers at Credit Suisse declined to comment on the transaction.GCL New Energy, a subsidiary of GCL-Poly Energy, engages ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.